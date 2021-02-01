Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with localized amounts to 10 inches. * WHERE...Most of central and northern Vermont, much of the Champlain Valley, and parts of the northern Adirondacks and Saint Lawrence Valley in New York. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heaviest in intensity starting during the pre-dawn hours and continuing through Tuesday morning before gradually tapering to light snow Tuesday afternoon. Additional light snow is expected Tuesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&