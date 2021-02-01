Kelly Viens, St. Albans’ Recreation Department Director, is the go-to person when it comes to recreation activities in the city.
As a St. Albans native who’s passionate about swimming and skiing, Veins’ job is to ensure the community has fun activities to do year-round.
Learn about her passion for teaching swimming, her favorite recreation activities, and new community amenities she’s excited about.
Q: How long have you worked as St. Albans’s Recreation Department Director?
Viens has served as St. Albans Recreation Department Director for about 14 years. She first started working with the department in 1974.
“I was a swim instructor for many years and then taught some fitness programming,” she told The Messenger.
Q: Where did you go to school?
Veins attended school locally. For high school, she attended Bellows Free Academy. She then moved to Burlington to attend Champlain College, where she pursued a degree in retailing and merchandising.Q: What led you to pursue a career in recreation?
After graduating from Champlain College, Veins said she opened up her own party store in St. Albans, which she ran for 20 years until one day she finally decided that she wanted to pursue what she really loved - teaching swimming lessons.
“Retail is a grind,” she said. “I did that for 20 years and after that, I just thought ‘what do I love doing?’ and my favorite job of all time was to teach swim lessons.”
Viens got re-certified to become a swim instructor and got a job with the city’s recreation department. After that, she moved up and became a pool manager at the city pool for a few years. From there, she stepped into the position of recreation director. Viens has been teaching swimming on and off for over 45 years. She first taught in high school and then became a private instructor adult swimming for senior citizens.
“I think I’m pretty lucky because my job is made up of a lot of the things I love,” she said.Q: What are some of your favorite activities?
Viens said she loves to ski, swim, spend time with her family, and taking her two grandsons out for hiking, swimming, skiing, and snowboarding. “[I] love watching them enjoy a lot of the things that I like to do,” she said. “It’s fun that they’re of an age that we can do those things together.”
Q: What are you most excited about for this year?
“I’m really excited about the Greg Brown lodge that was just built at the ski hill,” Viens said. “I’m really happy that people are able to be on the hill and to enjoy some of the amenities.” She’s excited to be working on the replacement of the city’s pool.
“It’s the pool I brought my kids to learn how to swim over 30 years ago,” she said. “So it’s exciting to have taken advantage of all those things and to have been involved in Hard’Ack as a child and in the aquatic program and now to be involved in increasing and upgrading those facilities is really as satisfying.”
