ST. ALBANS TOWN -- Summer in Vermont is a season out-of-staters envy for its lush greenery, ample opportunities for outdoor activities, farmer’s markets and an abundance of sunshine.
And in the pristine bay of St. Albans Town, the peak of summer brings with it one of the regions most treasured events: Bay Day and The Great Race on July 3rd.
“It started off as a family event that went all day,” said Facilities Manager and Parks Supervisor John Montagne. “The Town just started taking over the event after a few down years. It’s slowly coming back and gaining popularity. You’re starting to see a lot of families getting back involved, as well as athletes from all over participating in the Great Race.”
First held in 1979, the triathlon/duathlon Great Race involves a three mile run, 12 mile bike ride and three mile paddle through St. Albans Bay, testing the strength and wit of Franklin County’s best athletes.
“It’s a duathlon triathlon canoe race,” Montagne said. “This year’s race is dedicated to Michael Cain.”
But their efforts are not without rewards: Music for Bay Day begins at 2:00 p.m., and Mill River Brewing will be there with their best, as well as local fried dough, cotton candy, candy apples, food vendors, the St. Albans Town Fire Department grilled goods, and even a volleyball tournament.
If you care to try your hand, there’s also a basketball tournament!
Registration for athletic events (if you’re brave enough) is open until June 19 for runners, and anyone hoping for a slot in the volleyball or basketball tournament must show up before 7:30 for placement and registration.
If you’re not into sports, lounge and relax on the Bay green: there will be three bands playing beginning at 2:00 p.m., including Troy Milette, Dirty Looks and Glass Onion throughout the afternoon.
And if your evening is free, there’s always the brilliant fireworks display.
You know...there’s nothing like a day at the Bay.
