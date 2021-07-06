A couple of years ago, former Fairfax Parks and Recreation Director Brian LaClaire, put out a survey to the town asking people what they thought the department should do in Fairfax.
The common theme: a running club.
That’s where Activities Coordinator Danielle Rothy went when she was looking for new programs for the town to take on.
“I know several local runners, and people who are like, 'Oh, I'd love to run in a group,’” she said in a June 30 interview. “And so I was like let's just try it. Let's just put it out there and see what happens.”
Rothy is an avid runner herself, having ran cross country at BFA Fairfax, and most recently coaching the Fairfax middle school cross country team as well as starting a running club for kids in third through sixth grade.
This past Monday marked the start of the group which meets Mondays and Thursdays at 5:30 a.m. at the school, but the Rothy emphasized that the group is still in its infancy and is fluid and open to change to how the group wants it.
The idea as it currently stands is that runners will show up and be able to determine for themselves the duration and distance of their run, while all runners stay in the same local area to cheer each other on and socialize.
As the group gets bigger she said she could see them venturing to new locations like the 100 Acre Woods and maybe even having an evening group for those who don’t like getting up early.
For now, the group is a great way for runners to meet and stay motivated to get moving in the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.