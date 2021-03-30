Looking out any of the windows of this guesthouse in Moretown won’t get old as they all provide a stunning look from high atop the Green Mountains.
It’s not uncommon for morning clouds to rise off the Mad River down below – creating breathtaking views for you and five other guests.
Peaceful and uplifting, the stand-alone home is near a larger chalet retreat that’s on the property, but both still have their privacy. There’s a reading nook with a sheepskin-covered daybed, and the spa-like bathroom includes a shower that has both a rainfall and hand-held shower heads and a pebble floor that massages your feet.
A fondue pot is just one of the gourmet cooking devices available for use while a small Euro fridge and freezer are upstairs for added convenience. Right outside is a lovely deck to watch the sun rise and set, as well as hiking paths ready for exploration.
About
- Cost: $231 per night
- Sleeping arrangements: A queen bed, a daybed that can be turned into a king, and a couch that folds out to a queen can all sleep a total of 6 guests
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities
- Hair dryer, toilet paper, shampoo, body soap, and shower gel
- Iron and hangers
- Room-darkening shades, towels, bed sheets, and extra pillows and blankets
- TV with DirecTV, Roku and DVD player
- Wi-Fi, ethernet connection, and dedicated workspace
- Indoor fireplace
- Barbecue grill and utensils
- EV charger
Guest Testimony
"This stylish and sparkling clean slice of paradise has it all: amazing amenities, thoughtful touches, warm and welcoming hospitality, and stunning views that take your breath away. We felt rejuvenated after our few days here and are so grateful to our hosts. Pretty darn near impossible to come back down to reality after being in the clouds, but we're hanging on to sweet and comfy memories!" — Isabel, December 2020
