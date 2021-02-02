SWANTON — A large family or group of friends can organize a relaxing vacation or weekend getaway without needing to venture too far from home.
This cottage on Lake Champlain in Swanton has five beds that can sleep up to eight guests, and it’s priced at just $99 per night. There is direct beach access — a great place for an evening bonfire — and a spacious yard for the dogs to run around or for kids and adults to play games.
Unwind by lounging in one of the hammocks on site, reading a book from the screened-in porch, or watching the sunset from one of the benches located just feet away from the lake. The rental also has its own canoe, bikes, and golf clubs and a golf net for guests to use.
Along with being able to cool off in the water during the summer, the cottage at Samson Point has air conditioning if it gets too hot outside. During the colder months, a wood stove helps keep the open-space layout nice and cozy.
About the place
- Cost: $99 per night
- Bedrooms: 3 (1 queen bed in each of 2 rooms, 1 double bed and two single beds in the third room)
- Bathrooms: 1
Amenities:
- Cable TV
- Wi-Fi
- Air conditioning
- Heating
- Dedicated workspace
- Kitchen with oven, coffee maker, stove, dishes and silverware, and cooking basics
- Barbecue grill
- Washer and dryer
- Iron, hangers, and essentials including towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper
