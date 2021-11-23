GEORGIA — By the end of this Christmas season, Georgia resident and wreath-maker Vicki Mobbs will have made anywhere from 600 to 1,000 wreaths.
And it’s all because she’s got a real passion for it.
Mobbs spends an entire year preparing for this time, wiring pine cones and getting things ready for the wave of orders that flow into her business, Vicki’s Country Wreaths.
Mobbs first started selling wreaths in Hinesburg, Vt., where she grew up and lived until 2017. She worked at a wreath-making business owned by Hinesburg resident Dick Stewart for almost ten years.
When Stewart fell ill, however, he told Mobbs he wanted her to take over the business.
Now, a light in Mobb’s new blue work-barn stays on, as she spends a busy Christmas season wiring balsam brush together to make her beautiful holiday wreaths.
When asked what has kept her doing it for so long, Mobbs said she simply loves it; Christmas is her favorite time of year.
As her wreaths begin to be bought and hung on people’s doors, Mobbs said seeing her work being proudly displayed by hundreds of people makes her feel more connected to the community and the people and families inside those homes.
“My grandchildren go riding around looking at Christmas lights, and they try to find my wreaths,” she said. “I know people who come back every year. So when I stop in front of a house my grandchildren always say ‘Look there’s one that you made Grandma!’”
In years past, Mobbs has taken on bigger projects. Last year, she made a wreath out of a large tire she bought on Facebook, using up five cans of green spray paint.
This year though, Mobbs said she’ll have little time for fun side projects with the amount of orders that have been coming through.
But with help from her friend and co-wreath-maker as well as her husband who moves heavy buckets of trim, Mobbs has been tirelessly working to fill the orders.
At Vicki’s Country Wreaths at 2545 Skunk Hill Rd. in Georgia, customers can buy wreaths, Christmas Trees and kissing balls.
You can find Vicki’s Country Wreaths on Facebook or call Mobbs at (802) 338-5195.
