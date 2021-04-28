GEORGIA — Residents approved a revised $13.9 million school budget during a special vote Tuesday. The budget passed with 283 yes votes and 245 in opposition.
The Georgia School Board last month agreed to put a $13.9 million budget before voters after the initial proposed $14.1 million budget was shot down on Town Meeting Day — one of three school budgets to fail across the state on March 2.
The original proposed $14.1 million budget reflected a 4.51% increase over the prior year, with much of the cost coming down to mandated spending that couldn’t be altered. According to a flyer shared by the school district, health insurance costs accounted for more than 62% of the district’s increased spending, and along with $253,350 in contracted wage increases for teachers, led to a total increase of $610,686 over last year’s budget that couldn’t be altered.
The $13,942,392 budget proposal is $177,844 less than the budget that failed on Town Meeting Day.
The savings were largely found by three teaching positions that will be retiring ($73,960), updated tuition numbers accounting for fewer students ($66,864), shifting a portion of nurse position funding to an ESSER grant ($11,300) and projected HRA funding savings ($25,000), according to documents shared with the school board.
The revised budget will see roughly $15,972 in equalized per pupil spending — up 4.89% from last year — and an estimated actual homestead education tax rate of $1.5826 per $100 property valuation, up 7.43% over last year. This means for a home valued at $200,000, the tax bill would increase by about $219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.