GEORGIA — Northwestern Medical Center is pleased to announce the Georgia Urgent Care clinic will fully reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The clinic experienced a broken water pipe inside a wall, which resulted in a large leak that saturated walls and insulation within the walls.
Repair work was slated to last three weeks, but quick attention from a local contractor helped decrease the amount of time needed.
NMC appreciated people’s patience during this closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.