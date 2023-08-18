GEORGIA —Georgia Urgent Care will close temporarily, starting Monday, so a broken water pipe can be fixed.
Earlier this week, the urgent care experienced a broken water pipe inside a wall, which resulted in a large leak that saturated walls and insulation within the walls. Work to remove the insulation and repair the walls will begin on Monday, August 21.
Urgent Care services will not be available in Georgia for at least three weeks during the cleanup.
To try to maintain as many services as possible for the community, Northwestern Medical Center will still offer bone density and X-ray services at the Georgia site. Patients seeking a walk-in X-ray must have an order.
Patients coming in for these diagnostic tests will enter and register normally, but will then escorted to the diagnostic imaging space through the physical therapy space.
The clinic will be open Monday through Friday for diagnostic imaging from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours for physical therapy will remain the same.
Georgia Urgent Care staff will be relocated temporarily to the St. Albans clinic to provide extra capacity.
"Thank you for your patience as we work as quickly as possible to correct the problem," a press release from NMC states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.