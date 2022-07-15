GEORGIA — Town Clerk Cheryl Letourneau is now officially leading the Georgia town offices, holding two of the town’s highest positions simultaneously.
On July 7, the Georgia selectboard hired Letourneau as its town clerk and town administrator, a decision the board said will save the town money.
After the departure of former Town Administrator Amber Baker, Letourneau was serving as administrator in the interim while the town sought other candidates. It received two applications, but ultimately decided to offer Letourneau the position long-term.
“Quite frankly, she has been doing the interim administrator job, getting the job done extremely well,” Selectboard Vice-Chair Gary Wright told the Messenger. “And, I mean, it's like the old Vermonter says, 'If it's not broke, don't fix it.'”
At the same meeting, the Georgia selectboard also appointed Doug Bergstrom to fill the empty seat left by Sara Nadeu.
Months of turnover
Last week, the St. Albans City Council was scheduled to consider Letourneau’s hiring as the new St. Albans city clerk. But the next day, City Manager Dominic Cloud told the Messenger the city removed her hiring from the agenda as it had jumped the gun.
Letourneau could not be reached in time for comment before publication.
Over the last few months, the selectboard has looked at and reevaluated the town clerk and town administrator positions. Letourneau has proven she is more than capable of filling both roles at the same time, Wright said.
Selectboard chair Carolyn Branagan said the board is confident it will work, even during election time when things will get particularly busy.
“Nobody works harder for the town of Georgia, that's for sure,” she said. “She [Letorneau] goes above and beyond just to get the job done so we're confident that we made the right choice.”
This is not the first time Georgia’s town clerk has also been the town administrator. That was the status quo until not that long ago, when a separate town administrator was first hired.
And Georgia is currently not alone in hiring one individual for both positions, in fact, many small town clerks take on more administrative duties. This is the case in Sheldon and in Franklin.
Before last week’s decision, the town was paying a full salary to both the town administrator and the town clerk. With Letourneau filling both positions now, Branagan said they are not combining the full salaries, but Letourneau will be receiving additional money for the added position.
Branagan said where the town is really saving money is in the insurance benefits, not having to double for two employees.
New board member appointed
The selectboard’s decision comes in the midst of an immense amount of turnover in various town positions. The shake-up began in April with the resignations of then selectboard chair Kyle Grenier and Baker.
Since then, the Georgia selectboard has gone through a number of organizational changes due to the increased workload for its members. In addition, Nadeu left most recently because she is moving to another state.
At the July 7 meeting, the board appointed Bergstom to fill Nadeu’s seat. Wright said his application was the only one received by the board.
This marks the third time Bergstrom has tried to get a seat on the selectboard, beginning with his run for the seat against Nadeu on Town Meeting Day in March.
Bergstrom also vied for the seat left by Grenier, following his resignation. But after the board failed to reach a consensus on either him or Jaime Cote, the vote failed. The board then appointed former Georgia Rep. Carl Rosenquist.
