GEORGIA — In the last week, the Town of Georgia lost two municipal officials.
Town Administrator Amber Baker left her position for a Director of Finance position in Milton, and Selectboard Chair Kyle Grenier resigned.
The selectboard announced Baker’s departure at its April 11 meeting and her last day in Georgia was April 21.
The selectboard had a two-hour special meeting to discuss the situation on April 28 and Georgia’s Town Clerk Cheryl Letourneau was appointed as interim town administrator.
During that meeting the board discussed the employment details of the town administrator position in an executive session, according to the meeting’s draft minutes.
Grenier announced at the selectboard’s April 25 meeting that he would be stepping down and resigning from the selectboard. In an interview with the Messenger, he said his biggest motivation for stepping down was time.
“When I sought to join the selectboard, it was very clear that the board's priorities at that time were the financial oversight and general oversight of the town,” Grenier said. “As things have changed so much in a couple of years, it's really becoming a very day to day oversight.”
Grenier’s resignation was effective April 25 and now Vice Chair Gary Wright is serving as the acting selectboard chair.
Letters of interest for the position need to be sent to the board by May 5. The letters can be mailed to the board at 47 Town Common Road North, St. Albans, VT 05478 or emailed to the selectboard clerk at selectboardclerk@townofgeorgia.com.
The selectboard is hoping to appoint a member to fill the empty seat by May 7, Wright said.
