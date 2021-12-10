ST. ALBANS — A Georgia Elementary School teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.
Franklin County Sheriff deputies arrested Matthew Toof, 39, on Wednesday after law enforcement investigated complaints of sexual assault.
Toof is in custody at Northwest Correctional Center and is being held without bail. He was charged with aggravated sexual assault and lewd and laviscivious conduct with a child.
Law enforcement said allegations lodged against Toof span a six-year-period — from 2016 to 2021 — when Toof was a school teacher.
Toof also coached the Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans boys basketball team for roughly a decade before leaving the position this fall.
A Dec. 10 statement provided to theMessengerfrom Franklin West Supervisory Union Superintendent John Tague reads that the district learned of the arrest on Dec. 8. The district will be cooperating with law enforcement and supporting children and families.
“Student safety is always the District’s highest priority,” the statement reads. The entire document can be read in full below.
Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.