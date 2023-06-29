GEORGIA — The Town of Georgia is taking its first steps towards creating an independent recreation department after interviewing to hire its first paid recreation director.
Georgia’s FY2023 budget set aside $200,000 to be allocated to the Georgia Recreation Department, which includes the paid recreation director position. After three years of funding, town clerk/administrator Cheryl Letourneau said Georgia plans on having a self-sufficient rec department.
As part of that mission, the board approved a candidate that was interviewed for the recreation director position at its latest June meeting. They are currently waiting on an acceptance from the candidate before making the official announcement.
The new recreation director will be responsible for both writing grants and creating new community recreational programs and activities in town. The recreation department is hoping to incorporate new activities and programs for people of all ages, from young children to seniors.
“The community wants to see more things happening in the Georgia community itself; things to do for the kids, for seniors. They just want to have more here without having to go to other towns to get those recreation activities,” Letourneau said.
The appointment of a recreation director is a long time coming for Georgia. With no paid recreation director in the past, the town has had to outsource much of its recreation activity to St. Albans City, Letourneau said.
In the meantime, Georgia will continue to use some amenities of St. Albans City that they do not have, such as the St. Albans City Pool at the Hard’ack Recreation Area. Yet the town will also be focusing on creating more recreational activities around the amenities they already have.
“It would depend what program Georgia has and what program St. Albans has. So, I think we’d still be working together, but I think Georgia would try to keep some of the activities in town. Obviously, we don’t have a swimming pool or anything like that,” Letourneau said.
Initial ideas for recreation expansion in Georgia include broadening the library’s activity offerings and offering more events in the town’s “Concerts on the Green” series, now moved to behind the town garage.
Many of Georgia’s current recreational offerings are sponsored and run by town organizations, such as the Georgia Conservation Commission (GCC) and outside volunteer organizations such as the Georgia Parent Teacher Community Organization (GPTCO).
The town anticipates the newly hired recreation director will work closely with these organizations instead of replacing them.
“We’re hoping that everybody will join together and communicate their ideas for what they’d like to see in the future,” Letourneau said. “They would hopefully be tied in together, so everybody would be working together to come up with more ideas and things for the community to do.”
Editor's Note: This article was updated at 1:42 p.m. Friday to offer a more accurate headline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.