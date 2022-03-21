At the March 14 Georgia selectboard meeting, the board walked back the previous vote on the selectboard clerk, nominating and approving Ashley Sterling, the town’s bookkeeper and administrative assistant as selectboard clerk.
In recent history, that position has not been held by a Georgia selectboard member. Instead, the clerk seat has been held by a non-selectboard member, given the responsibilities it entails.
A selectboard clerk does things like taking diligent notes, reviewing minutes for submission to the full board for approval and making sure the warnings for meetings go out.
Most recently, the title was held by Samuel Gold, who was nominated and voted in at last year’s March 8 meeting.
At the selectboard’s March 3 meeting a few weeks ago, the board nominated and unanimously approved the clerk position to be held by selectboard member Sara Nadeu, which the board walked back at their next meeting.
“What happened last week?” asked selectboard member Carolyn Branagan.
“Confusion,” answered selectboard vice chair Gary Wright.
Electing Nadeu at the March 3 meeting was a mistake, the selectboard agreed.
