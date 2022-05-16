GEORGIA — The Georgia selectboard was joined on May 9 by applicants who hoped to fill the board’s empty seat.
But after deliberation over how the board should proceed — appointing a new member or sending it back to the voters for a special election — it failed to agree on who should fill the seat. All motions to elect any of the candidates failed to pass.
Last month, former selectboard chair Kyle Grenier announced he was stepping down from the selectboard citing as the biggest factor the amount of time one needs to commit to the position.
The selectboard then sent out a notice asking for applicants. Two candidates, Jaime Cota and Douglas Bergstrom, were at last Monday’s meeting. Current Rep. Carl Rosenquist (R-Georgia) is also a candidate but was not present at the meeting.
A special vote or an appointment
Before the selectboard asked questions of the candidates present, the board deliberated on how to proceed with the empty seat.
Selectboard member Dawn Penney at the onset of the conversation read a statement in support of a special election, asking the voters to decide.
“If we as a selectboard make this appointment we are presuming to know who should represent the citizens of Georgia better than the citizens themselves,” Penney said. “We, not the town, are giving someone an advantage of incumbency coming next year’s election.”
Penney said if the board chooses to move forward with the appointment over the special election, then the board needs to clearly articulate why.
“Instead of us speaking for 4,000 people, why not have 4,000 people speak for themselves?” Penney asked.
However, all selectboard members except Penney agreed that the monetary cost of a special election would not be worth it.
The candidates at the meeting and the votes
Once the board opted for the appointment, they then turned to the candidates.
Both candidates at the meeting, Bergstrom and Cota, have lived in Georgia for decades.
Cota said he is an active community member and that joining the board would be a part of his passion for community service. By day, he is a quality auditor in Essex and the third assistant chief at the Georgia Fire Department. Cota has also been the president of the Georgia Fire and Rescue Association for six years.
“My philosophy is, we support the people of this town,” he said. “We are not here for our own personal gain, we are not here for our own personal anything. We are here to support the people of this town and if you are not here to support the people of this town, there’s the door, you should leave.”
Bergstrom said he has served on many boards in the past, including a nine-year stint on the Georgia School Board (seven of which as chair). He also served on the Franklin West Supervisory Union school board where he also was chair.
Bergstrom decided to put his name in after seeing the amount of turnover the board has gone through in recent years.
“There seemed to be a lot of transition happening and not a lot of stability,” he said.
In March, Bergstrom ran against selectboard member Sara Nadeau for the 3-year seat, who narrowly won by just 11 votes. Bergstrom received 404 votes.
When it came time to vote, the selectboard was split with Nadeau and selectboard member Carolyn Branagan in favor of Cota and Penney and interim selectboard chair Gary Wright in favor of Bergstrom.
A third motion nominating Rosenquist also failed with no one voting to approve.
Wright said that although both candidates are qualified, Bergstrom receiving 404 votes at Town Meeting Day was a factor in voting for him.
“We have to be transparent with our taxpayers; they have already spoken,” Wright said.
Penney agreed, saying the board needs to follow a democratic process and that by voting for anybody other than Bergstrom, would be disrespecting the 404 voters who voted for him.
Nadeau disagreed, saying the democratic process is being followed by appointing a new member as elected officials and that the number of votes Bergstrom received in March do not make a difference.
Since all motions failed, the vote was tabled to the next meeting on May 23. A notice for more Letters of Intent was issued on May 10. The current candidates will stay in the pool for possible appointment.
Anyone interested in filling the open selectboard seat should send a Letter of Interest to the selectboard by this Thursday, May 19, 2022 via mail at 47 Town Common Road North, St. Albans, VT 05478 or email at selectboardclerk@townofgeorgia.com.
