GEORGIA — Since Town Meeting Day in March, the Georgia selectboard membership and organization has seen some changes.
After the selectboard’s June 27 meeting on Monday, that trend continued following the resignation of selectboard member Sara Nadeau.
The trend began in April when then selectboard chair Kyle Grenier resigned from the board.
With selectboard member Gary Wright sitting in as chair, the board then failed to reach a consensus to fill Grenier’s seat at a following meeting. A split vote between the candidates vying for the spot meant the seat would stay empty until a later meeting.
At the board’s May 23 meeting, the board agreed to appoint former Rep. Carl Rosenquist (R-Georgia) to the seat, however Wright chose to step down from his chair position.
The board then nominated and approved selectboard member Carolyn Branagan to be chair.
Meanwhile, Town Clerk Cheryl Letourneau has been filling in as the interim town administrator due to Amber Baker leaving her position for a financial director job in Milton back in April.
On Monday, the board approved a motion for a special meeting on July 7 to conduct interviews and appoint a new member in Nadeau’s stead. The change means that the board's membership has almost gone through a complete transformation since before the town meeting day vote.
The only member who was on the board before March 1 is Branagan.
Nadeau said she was resigning because she’s moving out of town.
“I have a very good job opportunity out of state, it is one that I am not able to pass up for the benefit of my family,” she said. “And as hard of a decision it was, I am going to be resigning from the selectboard and moving to Texas.”
Nadeau’s resignation is effective at the conclusion of July 6.
“I want to thank the town for electing me this year and for the opportunity and the trust that the town has in me,” she said.
Town administrator hiring update
After two months of operating without a town administrator, the town sent out a notice looking for qualified candidates June 24.
Branagan said that there is no current town policy for the board to follow.
“We are drawing the map as we go,” she said in a June 29 interview.
In the time between Baker’s resignation and the town beginning the hiring process, Branagan said the board discussed the town administrator position and any changes they could make that would be beneficial to the town.
One of those changes, Branagan said, is a greater focus on grant writing.
The hiring notice sent out by the town last Friday, June 24, however, had a quick turnaround time. Applications were due by that following Monday.
After a weekend of waiting,Letourneau said the town has received two applications for the job.
The board also voted to extend the application deadline to July 6 for the board to discuss at their July 7 special meeting.
Branagan said the short turnaround time for the applications was testing the water, seeing what’s out there in time to discuss it at their Monday meeting.
In the meantime, Branagan said Letourneau, road foreman Todd Cadieux, zoning administrator Emily Johnson and all of the town staff have been doing an excellent job making sure nothing falls through the cracks.
“These folks are putting in tons of hours, our employees, to make sure things get done. I really appreciate their loyalty,” she said.
