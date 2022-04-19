GEORGIA — In what was expected to be a short vote of approval for the Georgia Fire Department, the conversation at the selectboard’s April 11 meeting went on for over an hour, delving into the rising pressure on the town’s budget and a perceived lack of transparency from the board.
Georgia Fire Chief Keith Baker attended the meeting, seeking the go-ahead to begin the hiring process for the department’s first-ever full-time, paid position.
The position was part of the budget Georgia voters approved on Town Meeting Day.
Although the selectboard eventually moved to approve the fire department to go forward with the hiring process, the vote was split 3 to 2, with Vice Chair Gary Wright and selectboard member Dawn Penney voting against.
Wright and Penney are the newest members to the selectboard; both were elected on March 2.
The fire position, as envisioned by Baker and spoken about at previous selectboard meetings, is for a full-time firefighter/emergency medical technician. Responsibilities not only include responding to calls, but administrative tasks.
$31,000 is budgeted for the position — which is less than a full-year’s salary — because the position is expected to be filled six months into the year.
Because GFD is currently run on a volunteer basis, manpower for the department is at its lowest during the day when firefighters are at their day jobs.
Last year, the department received 56% of its EMS calls during those daytime hours when manpower is at its lowest. Around 30% of calls in Georgia go completely unanswered by GFD.
In some situations, Baker said, EMTs have had to come from as far away as Sheldon, a 30-minute drive.
The EMT component to the new position is a way to fight this gap, Baker told the Messenger.
What the job entails
In addition, the new full-time position will have responsibilities relating to department operations. Baker said the new position will allow the department to put more hours into a number of programs that would make operations safer and more efficient.
These programs include creating a water supply plan so when the department shows up to an event they don’t have to worry or figure out on-the-go where they are going to get their water from. The position would also be in charge of upkeep of the department's Knox Box Key program, which keeps keys and contact information for a number of commercial and municipal buildings in case of an emergency.
This position would also be in charge of maintaining compliance with the NFPA, OSHA and VOSHA which, if not followed, could open up the department to liability issues.
When Baker took on the position as chief in 2013, he quickly included adding a full-time firefighter to his five year plan. However, it was not until six years into the job that Baker began to push for it, because the actual job of a firefighter and the needs of the department changed.
As the Georgia Fire Department has progressed, Baker said, call volume has increased and the demands for a firefighter are greater.
“There's more stuff to do than there are hours to give,” he said.
Right now, the GFD has more employees and assets than any Georgia department and yet is the only department without a full-time employee. Baker thinks there’s a disconnect there.
Dissenting views
At the April 11 meeting, Wright and Penney were hesitant to approve the start of the hiring process.
Because of inflation, Wright said the budget as approved by voters has a lot of pressure on it. He believes the board is going to need to figure out how they will cover rising expenses.
“Somebody's not going to get what they thought they were going to get,” Wright said at the meeting. “Now who's that going to be? I don't know but I don't want to go back to the voters and say, 'Well, we blew the budget. Sorry about that.'”
In order to maintain budget control, Wright said, some things are going to have to go. The full-time firefighter/EMT position could be one of those things, he added.
Wright advocated for a “competitive analysis,” taking a look at Georgia’s surrounding towns and their budgets “so that everybody is on an even-playing field.”
Wright made a motion which sought to postpone the hiring of the position, a motion that was seconded by Penney.
That motion failed, with Wright and Penney voting for and Carolyn Branagan and Sara Nadeau voting against. Chair Kyle Grenier abstained from voting.
Penney indicated she was voting for the motion to postpone not because she was against the idea of a full-time firefighter, but because she believes that when the budget was approved by Georgia voters on Town Meeting Day, voters were not properly informed about the addition of the position.
“I just want the minutes to show that it's not that I'm not in support of it, it's that I don't feel like I have enough information to, in good conscience, support advertising something that I don't have enough information on," Penney said. "And I don't feel that the majority of the voters had enough information on when they voted for a budget."
While Nadeau said voters were informed about the position at the Town Meeting Day informational meeting, others argued that without having the new position as a separate line item in the budget, voters had no way of knowing about it.
Georgia volunteer firefighter, Malcom Baker, said at the meeting that more priority should be given to this issue and that he has never seen Georgia voters not support the fire department.
“Other towns' problems are not our town’s,” he said. “We're talking about Georgia, Vermont. I feel rather insulted with my 50 years of service to the town of Georgia Fire Department, that you're having a discussion like this, totally denying something requested by your fire department, which is much needed.”
Baker said it's an issue of safety that could have dire consequences.
“If you had a loved one have an issue and you didn't see an ambulance for half an hour, but you might have seen an EMT in five or 10 minutes, what's that worth to you in dollars?” Baker said.
Suzanna Brown, chair of Georgia’s Development Review Board, said at the meeting that this position is long overdue for Georgia and that there are smaller towns that have full-time paid positions in their fire departments.
“If it's your relative that's waiting for the ambulance to come from Sheldon, think how fast you can drive to Sheldon from here or from your house; it's going to be a while and minutes matter,” Brown said.
In the end, a motion to move forward with the hiring process was approved. Chief Baker said that the department is looking to end the process and finally hire someone by July.
