GEORGIA —The town of Georgia is close to being required to go through a reappraisal process. The current appraised value of Georgia properties is moving further away from what they are being sold for on the market.
According to 2021 equalization data from the Vermont Department of Taxes, Georgia’s Common Level of Appraisal is 86.3%. This means that Georgia properties are currently valued at 86.3% of what they are selling for on the market.
It’s important to note that if a town’s CLA goes under 85% or over 115%, it must go through a reappraisal by state law. Georgia will likely need to go through a reappraisal process soon, and the selectboard said there is money to pay for the process if and when it needs to happen.
The CLA not only determines when a town goes through a reappraisal, but also adjusts the education tax rate. If a town’s CLA goes down, the education tax rate inches up. This year, all Franklin County municipalities saw their CLA’s go down, according to state data.
Georgia Town Manager Amber Baker said at the selectboard’s Jan. 10 meeting that the town’s CLA is right where the town’s assessor predicted it would be. She noted that towns across the state are in a similar situation.
Georgia saw its greatest change in property values in the last two years: the CLA jumped down 4.19% in 2020 and another 3.5% in 2021.
Georgia re-signs MOU with Milton for police services
On Jan. 10, the selectboard also approved the continuation of a Memorandum of Understanding with the town of Milton, signing on to Milton Police patrols for another year.
In late December, the Milton selectboard approved the MOU, meaning the agreement, which is a carbon copy of the last agreement with extended dates, is underway: an average of eight hours of patrolling coverage a week at $60 an hour.
The last agreement was made in late July 2021 after Georgia spent about a month with no patrolling services. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) breached a four-year contract with the town 10 months before its end date after renegotiation of the contract was unsuccessful.
Selectboard chair Scott St. Onge said that although the contract is for eight hours a week, Georgia may see more than that number some weeks if officer availability allows it.
Selectboard vice chair Kyle Grenier said he wants to keep the hope alive that a more robust contract could potentially be signed in the future. He said the town’s budget should reflect that possibility.
“I do hope that we budget in such a way that we’re budgeting hopefully with this and not necessarily to this letter because that would be our luck, we would budget to this $60 an hour for eight hours a week and then they would be ready to work for us 45 hours a week and we would be in trouble,” Grenier said at the meeting.
Baker noted that the town is getting almost double the patrol hours in the contract as Milton PD has dedicated a lot of its federally- and state-funded patrol hours to Georgia.
Selectboard member Carlyn Branagan said the policing issue in Georgia began when she was a relatively new member of the board. She said she remembered the public outcry as “deafening.”
On reflection, she thinks what she was hearing was frustration over the prior agreement and prior service with the FCSO.
“I don’t now think that police services are in any way inappropriate or inadequate,” she said at Monday’s meeting. “I think we are getting excellent service from the town of Milton. I’ve heard very little comment, nothing negative and whatever I’ve heard is positive.”
Although previously the selectboard discussed possible avenues for receiving public input at Town Meeting Day and holding off until March to sign a new long-term contract, Branagan said she doesn’t think that’s necessary anymore.
“We should just sign this, get it done with and go on,” she said. “We are getting good service right now to my delight, and we should just keep walking forward so I’m glad to hear the motion was made and seconded and I intend to vote yes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.