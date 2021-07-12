Following a long process of settling on prices for materials and designs, the Georgia Selectboard is hoping to break ground on the brand new Highway Garage by the end of this month.
In November of 2020, Georgia voters chose to approve the plan for a brand new $3 million Highway Garage to replace the old one.
The current garage was slated for replacement after a report showed major structural issues, concerns regarding the heating system which was a wood boiler system and concerns regarding ventilation, said said Scott St. Onge, chair of the Georgia Selectboard.
When the board began planning out prices for the new garage during the global pandemic, prices were fluctuating non-stop on a day-to-day basis and sometimes by the hour, St. Onge said.
"It just makes it really difficult," he said.
The price fluctuations were happening with the material suppliers down the line, but because the board was able to work with local contractors for the project, they were nice and helpful in mitigating that, St. Onge said.
St. Onge stressed that the board throughout the process aimed to build in a large contingency from the start, rather than building a tight budget.
Right now, the garage is within the approved budget and will not change as everything that has the possibility to change in price has already been ordered, he said.
