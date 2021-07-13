The Georgia Selectboard at their most recent July 13 regular meeting discussed a possible committee tasked with research on town policing, the board's responsibility to correct misinformation online and an update on events being planned by the recreation committee.
Police Study Committee
Georgia Selectboard Member Carolyn Branagan, as a Selectboard Interest, introduced the possible creation of a study committee comprised of community members who are knowledgable about law enforcement tasked with research on policing for the town of Georgia.
Branagan said that the board could move forward with approving patrol coverage for the rest of the year, but when the board moves into a new multi-year contract for the following years, she wants to be able to make an informed decision, she said.
"I haven't seen a huge lash of crime in town and I really wonder if we are using our money properly," Branagan said.
With Branagan's vision, the committee would consist of five or seven members, meeting at least once a month until December. The board would come up with ten or so questions for them to answer in a report along with a recommendation, she said.
The biggest road blocks for the creation of such committee would be the logistical aspects, Board Chair Scott St. Onge said. These problems include reaching out to people and creating a criteria for picking these people, he said.
"How do we make sure we are reaching everybody?" he said.
Board Member Sara Nadeau emphasized that the idea is not meant to stop progress on signing a new contract.
"This is mostly gathering information from what I am understanding and then looking at our options to move forward," Nadeau said.
Branagan and Nadeau plan to present a proposal at the next regular meeting.
Misinformation online
The Georgia Selectboard discussed their responsibility to correct misinformation they notice online.
The discussion began with Nadeau who referred to a communication she received from a community member about a recent post by another community member on Facebook that they alleged was misinformation.
Nadeau wondered how to combat misinformation on Facebook, possibly by using the town's official Facebook page to post correct information when an incident arises.
Vice Chair Kyle Grenier said that Facebook ends up being a very personal tool for people using it. Therefore if the town of Georgia posted that an individual's information was incorrect, that would be the town of Georgia against the community member making the claims and that would be a situation they would want to avoid, he said.
Grenier also brought up complications with deciding which issues to respond to and which to not.
Grenier said that something the board should keep in the back of their minds is making sure to encourage the public to reach out to the board or the town when seeking the truth about a certain situation, he said.
"Is there something that we could do to better ask the public to reach out to us if they are concerned?" Grenier said.
Recreation Committee Presentation
Town Clerk and Recreation Committee Chair Cheryl Latourneau joined the board for an update.
She reported a number of events currently being planned by the rec committee as well as events that are already set in stone.
The first of the Georgia concert series, taking place on Wednesday August 4th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will feature St. Albans' own Isaac French.
The concert series will take place every Wednesday for the month of August.
The committee was also donated a skating rink for the winter, including nets and boards. Preliminary talks have begun with the JMMY Center to put the rink there.
Latourneau also announced the revitalization of the Recreation Committee Facebook page to keep the public up to date on events they can attend.
She said that the committee is planning to have something fun at least once a month for families to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.