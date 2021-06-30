At the Georgia select board meeting June 28, the board discussed a variety of issues.
Here are some takeaways.
Highway Garage wetland delineation and update on cost
State-required wetland delineation on the Highway Garage site is ongoing.
The town met with the contractor to go over the final cost in relation to what they were originally quoted.
The final numbers for the Highway Garage have come in higher than what was originally quoted, largely to increased costs resulting from the pandemic, according to Georgia Town Administrator Amber Baker.
Identifying town needs as a result of the pandemic
The board identified a number of issues that came as a result of the pandemic. The conversation covered topics such as health centers and people needing food as well as keeping recreation open.
Selectboard Vice Chair Kyle Grenier noted that the town has to be aware of how they are beholden to federal law and guidance.
The board emphasized their first responsibility being the safety and well-being of the people of Georgia.
Discussion of changing selectboard meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The board discussed meeting their meeting time to 6 p.m. to increase accessibility for the public to tune into their meetings.
The board decided to gather more information from the public and then decide at a later date.
Discussion of town-wide garage sale
The board agreed the idea of a town-wide garage sale, similar to Milton’s, would be a great idea, but noted that the board itself lacks the time to get it started.
Town Administrator and treasurer Amber Baker said she would bring the idea up to the Recreation Committee.
The idea was brought up by member Sara Nadeu, who saw interest for it on Facebook
The Selectboard said that any resident willing to take on the project should reach out to board member Nadeu.
