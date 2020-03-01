GEORGIA — More students in high school and pre-K programs are among the drivers behind a $635,000 increase in the budget for Georgia Elementary and Middle School.
The $13.5 million budget comes with a 6-cent tax increase, or an increase of $60 per $100,000 of assessed house value for those Georgia residents who do not receive income sensitivity adjustments to their school tax bill.
Most cost centers in the budget have minor changes up or down, but an 8-student increase in the number of kids attending high school, resulted in $310.840 increase in high school tuition, accounting for nearly half of the overall school budget increase.
Pre-school costs were up $98,740, which the school board explained in a brochure sent to families as resulting from families making use of state-mandated pre-K tuition.
Special education costs increased $116,014.
Technology expenditures were up $104,000, primarily due to a salary increase of $53,586, while transportation costs increased $59,000.
If the budget passes as presented, Georgia will receive $13.2 million from the education fund to pay for the operation of its school, an increase of $664,000.
Georgia’s equalized per pupil count (a weighted count of students in the district which takes into account grade level, special needs, etc.) continues to increase slowly but steadily, resulting in a cost per pupil of $15,228.50.
Voting on the budget will take place at the Georgia Middle School gym from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Town Meeting Day.