GEORGIA — Former Georgia representative and Franklin County Senator Carolyn Branagan is running for state treasurer against incumbent Democrat Beth Pearce.
Branagan, a Republican, served on the House Ways and Means Committee for 12 years, including as vice chair, before being elected to the Senate in 2014. She stepped down from the position in 2016.
Asked why she is seeking the treasurer position, Branagan said, "We are in trouble financially."
She wasn't referring to the challenges created by the coronavirus, but rather to the state's looming pension obligations. "We have this tsunami of obligations beckoning at our door right now," she said. "It's a moral obligation and a legal responsibility."
Branagan was clear that she does not want to cut health care or pension benefits for current retirees or those who were hired under the current system. "What we need to change is how we put money aside for them and how we invest it."
"We have a moral obligation to these people, and I intend to see we keep it," Branagan said.
Those obligations are owed to teachers, state employees and municipal employees.
The state is over $400 million in debt on each of its pension plans. Several years ago, the legislature adopted a plan in which half of all budget surpluses are put toward the pension plans. "It's not working the way it was predicted," Branagan said. "Unless we do better with our investments and planning... we're not going to be able to afford anything else."
"I don't think people realize how desperate we are," she said.
Branagan is willing to consider changing the benefits provided to newly hired employees. "Most businesses changed that sometime in the 1980's," Branagan said. "We need to get modern, look ahead."
Branagan opted not to seek reelection to the Senate in 2018 because she had been diagnosed with cancer. She now has a clean bill of health. "I feel good," she said. "I feel like I want to jump back in."
But her old seats are now held by people she described as having "settled into their positions." So she looked for somewhere else where she might be able to make a difference.
"I want to do as much good as I can for the people of Vermont," Branagan said. "I know I can make a difference positively."
One of the attractions of the treasurer's seat is that "there's no politics in it, it's all policy," she said.
Asked if her connections in the House and Senate would be a benefit in the treasurer's seat, Branagan said they would.
Branagan also raised the challenges of running as a Republican in a state in which just one Republican holds statewide office -- Governor Phil Scott.
"Republicans are not terribly popular here in Vermont," said Branagan.
"I think of myself as a Republican in the old way," she added, saying she believes in small government and keeping taxes as low as possible. "That's an old Republican position."
"Building walls and making fun of people with disabilities, all of that offends me," Branagan said.