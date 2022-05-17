GEORGIA — Rep. Carl Rosenquist (R-Georgia) announced he will not be seeking re-election to the Vermont House in the upcoming election, capping off a six-year run as Georgia’s single-member district representative.
Rosenquist served as a representative from 2001 to 2002 and then again from 2016 to the present.
“I wanted you to know that it has been my privilege and honor representing you in Montpelier for the last six years,” a statement from Rosenquist reads. “Your trust, confidence, and support has meant the world to me as we sorted through the thorny issues presented before us. I have always tried to represent you and your values when making decisions on each of the bills that were put before us.”
Rosenquist said he thinks it is time for someone else to bring their values and ideas to the seat.
“I will miss the legislative friendships made, the give and take of committee and floor debates and the analysis of each bill’s value to the most Vermonters,” Rosenquist wrote.
Rosenquist’s announcement comes after a district change with the reapportionment.
Georgia is no longer a single member district but is a minority town in two different two-member districts, Franklin-1 (which Georgia now splits with Fairfax) and Chittenden-Franklin (which carves out a very small piece of Georgia to be lumped with a sliver of Milton).
Rosenquist currently serves as the vice chair of the Georgia Republican Committee, is a board member of the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation and is vice chair of Northwest Counseling and Support Services, according to his legislative bio.
Recently however, Rosenquist put his name in to fill the empty seat on Georgia’s selectboard which was left open when former selectboard chair Kyle Grenier resigned.
At the selectboard meeting last Monday, the board considered Rosenquist’s Letter of Intent along with two others, Jaime Cota and Douglas Bergstrom.
All motions to nominate any of the possible appointees failed and no one was appointed at the May 9 meeting.
If appointed, Rosenquist would not be able to serve immediately, said interim selectboard chair Gary Wright. Therefore the motion, as made by selectboard member Carolyn Branagan, failed to pass.
