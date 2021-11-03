The Georgia Public Library is looking for volunteers on November 5th, 6th and 7th to help build a pavilion which will expand outdoor programming for the library as well as provide students shelter while waiting for the bus.
"Of course none of this can be done without help! We need volunteers, no matter the skill level, to help with the building of the pavilion. This is a great opportunity for kids to earn community service hours!" reads a Facebook post from the town.
On Friday at 5:30 p.m. volunteers will meet at the library to discuss what needs to be done. On Saturday, beginning at 7:30 a.m., volunteers will meet at the library with their own tools and try to complete the project. And on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. volunteers will wrap up any remaining work.
If you are interested in helping, please email or call the Library - directorplvt@gmail.com or 802-524-6943!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.