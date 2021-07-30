Back in 2019 the Georgia Recreation Committee had just begun speaking about how they can start planning the town’s own farmers market, then COVID hit and everything stopped.
But now with the state opened up, the committee has circled back to the idea and is looking for vendors for the markets that will run Wednesdays through the month of August.
The event is being organized by Jessica Fike and anyone growing fresh produce, homemade jams, baked goods, artisan crafts or anything else can sign up with no entrance fee.
Recreation Committee Chair and Georgia Town Clerk Cheryl Latorneau said the event is very community based.
The markets will be happening in conjunction with the town’s Gatherings on the Green which happen every Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m with live music and food from Burger Barn.
Vendors will be able to set up from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
As of right now they have vendors attending to sell flowers, woodworking products, jams and more.
For one night on August 18, the farmers market will turn kid exclusive with only kid vendors being allowed to set up shop.
Latorneau said she heard about the idea a few years back when she was talking to a mom at her day care.
“She said she had been to a farmers market and it was like a kid's day and I thought that’s just awesome because the kids enjoy doing their own stuff and selling,” Latorneau said. “It makes them feel pretty special.”
The committee already has nine kid’s tables lined up for that night. Latorneau’s grandchildren will be selling homemade dog treats.
When asked how you make a homemade dog treat Latornaeu said she needs to do some research.
“I will be Googling it,” she said with a laugh. “It will be an evening well spent with Nanna.”
If Georgia residents are interested in participating in the farmers market, they should call Jess Fike at (802) 399-9321 or email JessicaFaithFike@gmail.com.
