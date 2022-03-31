GEORGIA — The Georgia Planning Commission hosted an informational meeting March 22, inviting Richard Amore from the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development to talk about the State Designation Program and the benefits of designating a Historic Village Center in Georgia.
The Planning Commission made clear it has not made a decision whether or not to pursue such a designation and that the purpose of the meeting was just as much for the public to learn about it as it was for the board.
The statutory definition of a “village center” is the core of a traditional settlement, typically consisting of a cohesive mix of residential, civic, religious, commercial and mixed use buildings arranged along a main street and intersecting streets that are within walking distance for residents who live within and surrounding the core, according to the presentation by Amore.
In the northwest region of Vermont, village centers that take part in this program can be found in Enosburg Falls, Swanton, Sheldon, St. Albans Town and many others.
The application process does not cost the town anything besides a few hours of work, Amore said.
After completing an application checklist and receiving approval from the selectboard, Georgia’s application would head to the Vermont Development Downtown Board for approval and finalization.
Amore said that after speaking with Zoning Administrator Emily Johnson and conducting some research, the two areas that are best suited for this designation would be Georgia Center (near the fire station and the town office) and Georgia Plains (near the Georgia Plains Baptist Church).
The commission at the meeting probed whether or not the South Village would be fit for a village center designation.
The new zoning regulations for the South Village —which spans the southern bounds of the town along Route 7, from Interstate 89 to Ballard Road —aim to encourage more affordable housing and a walkable district.
When asked if he took a look at the South Village and whether or not it fits with this specific designation, Amore said that he doesn’t think that there is a path forward for that area.
“There's no other areas in the state that are designated like that and the Downtown Board has rejected some of those areas in the past,” Amore said. “It does not support that type of development, this program is about rehabilitation of historic buildings, rooted in historic preservation.”
Planning Commission Chair Suzzanna Brown noted that in Georgia Center and Georgia Plains — the two areas mentioned by Amore — there are no commercial businesses, which means designating these areas as village centers for people to walk around wouldn’t make much sense as there is not much to do.
“We don't qualify for any of your programs except for this one,” Brown said. “And It doesn't fit where we want it to fit.”
Amore made clear that the designation is not meant to encourage or help with development of new properties or buildings. The designation only makes it easier to receive funding for the revitalization of old buildings (at least 30 years old and income producing or non-profit).
Amore also said however, that it is beneficial even for non-historic buildings in the area as the designation can act as a “gold star,” an advantage when applying for other grants.
“It may not be the best thing for what you guys are trying to do in Georgia, but it will add another tool in your toolbox to support these two areas of town,” Amore said.
The designation won’t do anything if no one is being proactive, taking advantage of it and applying for grants.
“You get out what you put into it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.