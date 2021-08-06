GEORGIA — Georgia Plains neighbors Audrey Owen and Krista Lothrop always dreamed of opening up their own little bakery shack.
They’ve been neighbors for eight years and often chatted about how fun it would be to collaborate and bake.
Dreams of building a small shack on either one of their properties at the end of their driveways filled their conversations. And although the shack hasn’t come to fruition yet, this summer the two friends put their baking brains and skills together to create Georgia Peaches.
The duo are selling their pies, cakes and other baked goods at various farmers markets in the area as well as filling orders online through their Facebook page. They even deliver to customers' homes.
“We both found ourselves with the summer off because I’m on maternity leave and she works at a school,” Owen said. “And so we said, this is a great time to try.”
The two continue to bounce ideas off each other and innovate their recipes even though they both have been baking for a long time. Baking is their happy place, a way for them to wind down and make something.
“Baking is kind of calming,” Lothrop said. “Especially when I'm having down moments.”
Lothrop began baking around 13 years ago. Now she specializes in cupcakes and cakes at Georgia Peaches.
She said she’s learning more as she goes and their new business has given her the opportunity to play around with ingredients she never would have before.
Owen began baking when she was around ten- or twelve-years-old when her grandmother taught her how to make pie crust. The recipe she learned then is still the recipe she uses to this day.
This summer, she has baked close to 40 pies.
At the Gathering on the Green at the Georgia Town Hall last week, the duo was selling everything from cupcakes and pies to banana bread and lemon bars.
Stay up to date on how you can buy their cakes and pies by checking out their Facebook page.
