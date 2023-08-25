FRANKLIN COUNTY — “It’s not your responsibility to educate people, Shannon.”
That’s what one meeting-goer said at the Georgia selectboard meeting on Aug. 14. The topic? The town’s recently-created DEI committee.
What is DEI?
DEI, which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion, has been a topic of much debate in Franklin County and the country at large in recent years. DEI initiatives have exploded in popularity and debate on the national stage in past months with the rise of these measures being implemented in schools and other organizations.
While some local towns — like St. Albans City — have committed to the work by creating a DEI committee, others have shown support by signing the statewide declaration of inclusion. Still more haven’t taken up the issue for fear of sparking divisiveness in the community.
DEI in Georgia
This isn’t the first time Georgia has considered implementing DEI initiatives in town. The previous selectboard considered adopting the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion, and ultimately decided against it.
“Our previous selectboard decided, I think the sentiment was, because they didn’t feel that racism was a problem within our community, there was no need for us to adopt a diversity, equity and inclusion statement,” said Georgia selectboard chair Devon Thomas.
The declaration, which originated in Franklin and has been endorsed by Gov. Phil Scott, has been adopted by 116 towns and cities in Vermont as of July. It is only four sentences long, and states that the town that has adopted it welcomes “all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, or socioeconomic status,” and “condemns racism.”
In a statement at the time, Georgia Town Administrator Cheryl Letourneau upheld the Georgia selectboard’s decision not to adopt the inclusion statement.
“[Board members have] taken an oath to uphold the United States Constitution and the Constitution of Vermont. Both of these documents enshrine the very values of this proposed resolution…” Letourneau wrote. “We believe strongly that ALL people are created equal and have certain inalienable rights from their creator, these include Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Yet with an almost entirely new selectboard elected in March, the board has changed its tune. Board member Shannon Jenkins, who has spearheaded these initiatives, said adopting an inclusion declaration and establishing a DEI committee are necessary measures for Georgia and its burgeoning younger population.
“We have a naturally divided town, physically and in ideology. We don’t have a town center, we don’t have a high school that unifies us, we have an older population that has always lived in Georgia forever and ever, and then we have a very young incoming population,” Jenkins said. “We have two very different sections of town and two very different demographics of town.”
Jenkins said the need for the new committee stems from an increasingly multicultural society in Georgia and the country at large. Since 2010, the town’s Black population has almost doubled, and the town has also seen substantial increases in the number of mixed race residents, according to 2020 U.S. Census data
Jenkins envisions the new committee as an educational resource to spread information about DEI initiatives and resources in Georgia.
“We’re working towards unifying the town across those two demographics, and we owe it to our kids, who are in our school systems, to address this, because once they leave Georgia, they are going to be thrown into a multicultural society that they have not yet been exposed to enough,” Jenkins said.
DEI across Franklin County
Georgia isn’t the only community grappling with how to approach DEI initiatives. St. Albans City, which approved its own BEI committee in 2021, is still figuring out what to do with it. (Notably, the city committee’s first initial stands for “belonging,” instead of the usual D for “diversity.”)
Some of the measures the St. Albans City BEI committee is looking to implement in upcoming months are a community forum for locals to share their concerns regarding BEI and a 2024 pride event in downtown St. Albans.
BEI committee chair Eliana Castro said the city council and the committee are still learning how to work together.
“For some folks on City Council, they’re responding, I think, according to what they believe their constituents want them to,” Castro said
St. Albans City adopted the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion in 2022. Along with St. Albans City, four other towns in Franklin County have adopted the declaration, including Swanton, Franklin, Bakersfield and Fairfax.
Highgate also passed the declaration in October 2022, but rescinded its decision in January due to not having “done our homework yet,” according to selectboard vice chair Vern Brosky III.
Just this past Monday, the Town of St. Albans selectboard met to discuss the implementation of the declaration, yet decided to table it after vice chair Jack Brigham said he did not feel the board had had enough time to come to a decision about it. The selectboard previously considered the creation of a BEI committee at the end of 2021, but tabled the idea after two months of debate around the subject.
Though Fairfax has adopted the inclusion declaration, it has not adopted a DEI committee. The grassroots, community-organized Fairfax Neighbors for Racial Equity (FNRE) has taken up the work that might be expected of such a committee.
Founded in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, FNRE hosts rallies and events on topics surrounding racial equality and race-related issues; this past June, the organization hosted Fairfax’s first Juneteenth commemoration celebration, partly funded by a Vermont Community Grant received with the town’s assistance.
FNRE board member Sharon Randall said the reaction to the organization in the Fairfax community has been mixed, especially at the racial justice rallies they have held in past years.
“Many people gave us the thumbs up, some gave us the finger,” she said.
Castro said she and the BEI committee in St. Albans City are still grappling with how to implement DEI measures that can satisfy as many people as possible.
“How do we move progressive measures forward if we are in the relative minority of people who want stronger, more radical language?” she said.
With St. Albans City BEI committee board member Mareesa Miles acting as the new co-chair, Castro said their work is far from over in figuring out what the city wants from them.
“We’re doing some really visible work trying to clarify who we are as a committee, what does the community at large want and need. Those are really hard questions to ask, because we are a very pluralistic community, so those answers are not the same for everyone,” she said.
Georgia community response
At the Aug. 14 Georgia selectboard meeting, some townspeople voiced their concerns about the new committee.
“I don’t consider our town a racist town at all…the one thing I wonder about is, what are the implications for the town?” one meeting attendee asked.
“I think that’s silly,” called out another meeting-goer in response to Jenkins’s statement about her intention for the DEI committee to be about education.
Jenkins described some of these meeting-goers' comments as “aggressive,” and said they are just some of the negative comments she has received regarding the committee. She, along with town administrator Letourneau, has also received emails from townspeople about the potential “divisiveness” of the committee.
Yet with some of the selectboard meeting-goers attending due to their worry about the new, younger selectboard, Thomas said a lot of the feedback selectboard members are receiving is disproportionate to actual concern from the community.
“I think that the majority of folks probably are not threatened by a DEI committee or a DEI statement,” he said.
It’s not just townspeople who can’t decide on the committee’s necessity. Board member Carl Rosenquist has also voiced his displeasure with the newly-formed committee.
“I just can’t believe we’re doing it…because of the gravity of the situation and the potential divisiveness this is gonna create in our community,” Rosenquist said at the selectboard’s Jul. 24 meeting.
Rosenquist, who has served on the Georgia selectboard for a number of years and is a former state representative, suggested the DEI committee should be handed off to the Georgia Public Library if its intention is to be educational.
“I think that would be a more appropriate place for it; if people want to look into this, the library would be a great asset,” he told the Messenger.
Rosenquist also said that due to the political nature of the issue, it does not fall under the purview of the selectboard to take a position on the implementation of DEI initiatives.
“Many of us, including myself, believe that the selectboard should not take a political position on issues that don’t have, essentially, direct bearing on issues in the town. This causes division and controversy in our community that we don’t need,” Rosenquist said.
Rosenquist said that the selectboard is taking a stance on this political issue when they would likely not take a stance concerning other political issues.
“Most of the members of the current selectboard ran on the fact that they wanted to bring the community together, and quite frankly, I think this is doing the exact opposite,” he said.
Thomas disagrees. At the Jul. 24 meeting, he said he feels the selectboard should be the leaders in the community for the initiative and the adoption of the inclusion declaration.
“The way in which the town of Georgia is structured, it falls to the selectboard to decide whether or not the municipality is going to take up a statement like that,” Thomas told the Messenger. “We are representatives of the town. We definitely want the town to have a say…but at the end of the day, this committee is about opening up a conversation about DEI statements.”
As for the DEI committee’s plans? Nothing set in stone. At the Aug. 14 Georgia selectboard meeting, the board picked seven committee members with two alternates at random from the 17 community members who applied.
Jenkins and Thomas have had some conflicting ideas about what they want the goals for the DEI committee to be, Jenkins said.
“My goal was just education for the community; I wanted them to take on this role of spreading information about it and why it matters, and relevance to our town,” Jenkins said. “I think Devon’s interest was having them give us a suggestion on whether or not we should sign the DEI [statement].”
While Jenkins is more focused on a comprehensive view of diversity, equity and inclusion in Georgia for the new committee, Thomas sees the committee focusing more exclusively on the inclusion statement the selectboard is trying to get signed by the town.
“My hope for the committee is that they will give the town the ability to engage in conversation. My hope is that they will be a stepping stone into a better understanding of why these diversity, equity and inclusion statements are important and can be helpful to us,” Thomas said.
Yet both Jenkins and Thomas said they want to leave it up to the committee’s members to decide what they want their next steps to be.
“At the end of the day, when you open up a discussion, you don’t know what you’re gonna get. Especially in Franklin County, as we talk about these inclusion statements, I just hope that we’re able to come to the table with the wellbeing of each other in our hearts,” Thomas said.
