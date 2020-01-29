GEORGIA – Georgia’s selectboard has ordered a dog be controlled by a leash or fence whenever on its owners’ property and be muzzled whenever off its property after determining the dog’s biting of a walker on Horseshoe Barn Road was unprovoked.
According to the selectboard, the dog, a mixed-breed named Gator, qualified as a vicious animal under the town’s dog ordinance when the dog bit Judith St. Hilaire on Dec. 26 and sent her to the hospital with bite wounds near her right eye.
The selectboard also ordered that Gator never be left unattended or allowed to run at large by the dog’s owners, and ordered Gator’s owners to enroll Gator in a dog training program.
The selectboard’s decision comes in the wake of a heated dog hearing held earlier this month where both Gator’s owners and St. Hilaire, and their respective lawyers, brought conflicting accounts of what led to the Dec. 26 incident.
St. Hilaire described the incident as unprovoked, telling the selectboard Gator had approached St. Hilaire from its owners’ property as she was walking her dog and her daughter’s dog on Horseshoe Barn Road, a public highway maintained by the town.
According to St. Hilaire’s account, Gator had initially attacked her daughter’s dog before attacking St. Hilaire after she and one of Gator’s owners, David Wry, attempted separating the two animals.
During the incident, according to St. Hilaire, Gator came loose and lunged at St. Hilaire, who said she was holding onto her daughter’s dog’s collar throughout Gator’s initial attack before she and David Wry attempted breaking the dogs up.
St. Hilaire said Gator pushed her to the ground and bit her near her eye, drawing blood and leaving wounds St. Hilaire – in her written testimony and through her lawyer – told the selectboard were severe enough that she had to ultimately receive plastic surgery.
Per St. Hilaire, her daughter’s dog was already on its way home after Gator turned her attention to St. Hilaire. Her own dog, meanwhile, had spent the duration of the incident on St. Hilaire’s own property abutting much of Horseshoe Barn Road.
According to St. Hilaire’s testimony, David Wry yelled to Marlene Wry, another of Gator’s owners, to call 9-1-1 after the bite.
“I am reporting this vicious dog attack,” St. Hilaire told the selectboard during their hearing. “I do not want to feel responsible if Gator should attack someone else.”
The Wry family, through attorney Andrew Pelcher, disputed St. Hilaire’s account, saying her testimony was “an attempt to portray Gator as vicious, thereby shifting the blame onto him” after learning Wry’s insurance would not be covering St. Hilaire’s medical or veterinarian bills.
Pelcher also said that, by intervening in Gator’s original attack on her daughter’s dog and attempting to separate the two, she had inserted herself into the fight, thus provoking a bite from Gator. “Mrs. St. Hilaire did recklessly assume the risk of injury herself,” Pelcher said.
According to Pelcher, Gator had shown neighbors “time and time again that he is well accustomed and capable of friendly, safe interactions with people and dogs,” adding, “Gator has never before bit another human or another dog.”
According to St. Hilaire, Gator could regularly be found wandering the area around Horseshoe Barn Road without a leash.
“I could not count the number of times Gator has followed me home, ran into our field and vineyard while I was pruning grapes,” St. Hilaire, a co-owner of Hell’s Gate Distillery, told the selectboard.
The Wry family, also present for their hearing with the selectboard, apologized for the incident but tried talking down assertions that Gator was a vicious dog, with Marlene Wry telling the selectboard, “We have kids at the house all the time. We have pets. We have other animals around, and this has never been a problem.”
“It’s just a horrible situation that we’ve gotten ourselves in the middle of,” Marlene Wry continued. “We’re trying to do our best to protect our dog.”
According to Georgia’s longtime animal control officer David McWilliams, Gator was already vaccinated for rabies and there were no previous records of Gator biting anyone before the incident on Horseshoe Barn Road.
Gator was, however, not licensed with the Town of Georgia.
According to McWilliams, the Wry family received citations for allowing their dog to run at large and for not being licensed with the town.
“I haven’t heard anymore history on any one of the dogs biting anybody,” McWilliams said. “Basically, it’s my feeling this accident happened and it’s too bad it did and injuries came out of it.”
The selectboard, after hearing testimony from both the Wry family and St. Hilaire, as well as their lawyers and written testimony about Gator, concluded, “while it does no appear from the evidence that Gator is ‘vicious’ to all people, in all circumstances, he is unpredictable and, without proper safeguards in place, a danger to the public.”
Their decision also notes the selectboard had received statements from others “expressing concern about Gator’s aggressive behavior.”
In their decision, the selectboard appeared to agree the bite was “unprovoked” and specifically rejected the claim from Wry’s lawyer that St. Hilaire attempting to break up the fight with David Wry equated to “provocation for the bike.”
“There was no reasonable provocation for the deliberate attack or bite, which caused serious bodily injury to Ms. St. Hilaire,” the selectboard wrote.
Their decision was signed by selectboard chair Matt Crawford on Jan. 16 – three days after the hearing.