GEORGIA — The middle school launched its first-ever, year-long project to get students thinking about what they can do to make their community and their world more sustainable.
In collaboration with Shelburne Farms and the education organization UP for Learning, GMS launched a sustainable development unit Sept. 15, a project-based learning program during which students will learn about sustainability issues and initiatives within their local community, all while discovering how they can do their part.
The unit will be separated into a three phase process and occur over the course of the school year: inform, research and act.
Students in grades five through eight will learn about the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, which were set by the UN in 2015 as a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future.
GMS principal Julie Conrad said the project is a way for students to connect what they are learning in the classroom to their lives outside of school and also for students to understand their relationship with the global community.
After learning about the goals and conducting research in their communities by speaking to local experts, students will present their findings not only to the school but to a local audience.
“It's the age where kids come into recognizing the things that are going on in the world and wanting to have an opportunity to create a voice and create change,” Conrad said. “For them to be able to see and be given a license to create some local changes that could potentially have a bigger impact is really exciting.”
The project is not just to recognize the impact or challenge of being sustainable within the world but to connect the global sustainable development goals with the community’s own localized challenges and the people who are actively working on them.
At the kick-off event on Sept. 15, students took part in an activity with UP for Learning and Shelburne Farms to see how one person's action can cause a chain reaction to the overall system. They also watched videos from the UN website on how the goals are connected to current events.
Students then came up with what their ideal community would look like.
For the next eight weeks, students will learn about a different goal each week, to begin piquing their interest on what they might want to look into further.
