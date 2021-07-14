GEORGIA -- Police reported that on Tuesday, a currently unknown man tried to remove a catalytic converter from a car that wasn’t his and ended up severely damaging the car.
Police said that between 9:00 a.m. and noon, someone tried to remove the car part from a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck belonging to Morrisville resident Thomas Guy, 29, while his car sat unattended at the boat launch to Arrowhead Lake on Highbridge Rd.
The exhaust was reportedly damaged during the attempted removal, but the part was not successfully taken out, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Vermont State Police at the St. Albans Barracks.
