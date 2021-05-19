GEORGIA — A local man was injured following an incident Tuesday on Ballard Road.
At about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Vermont State Police was called to a private residence on Ballard Road to conduct a welfare check on an adult man experiencing a mental-health crisis, and witness reports of gunshots inside the home. Troopers from the St. Albans barracks responded along with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and EMS first responders. Ballard Road was closed while troopers attempted to make contact with the man.
Police have not released the identity of the man.
After several hours, police accessed the residence and determined the man was seriously injured as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was transported by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment. No criminal charges are expected, and no further information is available. Ballard Road was re-opened after about five hours.
