HIGHGATE — A Georgia man who escaped the custody of Customs and Border Protection at the Highgate border crossing led police from eight agencies on a chase that ended in Burlington.
According to Vermont State Police, officers began pursuing Michael Wyler, 34, of St. Mary's, Ga., on Route 7 in St. Albans at 9:20 a.m.
The pursuit ended at Battery Park in Burlington where Wyler was taken into custody.
VSP Sgt. John Bruzzi said in a statement that Wyler has been charged with felony attempt to elude law enforcement and felony grossly negligent operation for his "egregious driving and failure to stop."
Wyler was also charged with aggravated assault for swerving at the officers attempting to stop him, including one who was laying down spike strips, Bruzzi reported.
Wyler is also facing federal charges. He has been lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Also participating in the pursuit were officers from the St. Albans, Milton, Colchester, Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington police departments, as well as the Chittenden County Sheriff's Office.