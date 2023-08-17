BURLINGTON — A Georgia man took his own life earlier this week, Aug. 15, during a confrontation with the Burlington Police Department.
Burlington police initially responded to a possible burglary call at around 4 p.m. after a property owner reported she saw a man she knew enter her residence on Killarney Drive, via a remote security camera.
Responding officers then located Harold Ryan, 55 of Georgia, after a sweep of the house. Ryan reportedly barricaded himself in the garage in a “semi-enclosed space” hidden from officers, and he refused to come out.
In the subsequent hours, Burlington police shut down traffic and evacuated adjacent homes as they negotiated with Ryan. According to a BPD press release, Ryan “stated that he expected to die” and said he had a knife in his possession.
By 7:33 p.m. negotiators changed tactics. They pulled back from the garage and used a bullhorn to continue negotiations while officers used a drill to deploy a chemical used in tear gas to flush Ryan out from his barricaded space. Two minutes later, a gunshot was heard inside the garage. Ryan had killed himself.
Police deployed officers from both the day and evening shifts, as well as the two officers normally assigned to the Church Street Marketplace, during the negotiations. The emergency response unit, the emergency response vehicle as well as partners from the Burlington Fire Department, also responded to the standoff.
“The mission of the police is to keep people safe,” Burlington Chief Police Jon Murad said in a press release. “That means everyone: victims, bystanders, officers, suspects. Last night’s ending was not the outcome anyone sought.”
Burlington Police Department’s community support liaisons and victim’s advocate has since connected with the homeowner’s family. Murad also offered sympathy to the neighbors affected, the officers involved and Ryan’s friends and family.
Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 802-658-2704.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.