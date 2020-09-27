GEORGIA — A local man is facing a driving under the influence charge following a single car accident here.
According to Vermont State Police, Russell Collins, 62, was driving a vehicle that left the road and went down an embankment on Arrowhead Lake Road at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Friday.
VSP states a “subsequent investigation” showed Collins was operating under the influence. He was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Oct. 27 to answer the charge against him.