Georgia man arrested for DUI in St. Albans

Georgia resident Jeremy Begnoche, 27, was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning for Driving Under the Influence.
Around 1:30 a.m., a trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks made a motor vehicle stop on Fairfax Street in St. Albans near VT Route 104 after reportedly observing a moving violation.
The trooper identified the operator as Begnoche before a subsequent investigation determined that the driver had been operating under the influence of alcohol. Begnoche was taken into custody and booked for DUI, and he was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing.
Begnoche was later released with a citation to appear before Franklin County Superior Court in late June to answer to the charge.