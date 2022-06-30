GEORGIA — Driving around Georgia after this past weekend, residents might notice a stop sign missing from their usual commute, the road sign identifying their street all of the sudden gone.
The town of Georgia this past weekend saw 29 signs go missing, a situation that the town said warrants an around $5,000 purchase, though much of that number will be covered by insurance.
At the Georgia selectboard meeting June 27, road foreman Todd Cadieux spoke about the situation and sought approval from the board to solicit some prices and make a purchase for new signs.
The town became aware of the spree initially after seeing posts about it from Georgia residents on Facebook.
When Cadieux surveyed the situation by driving around and taking a look where the reports were coming from, he then realized just how many were gone, said Town Clerk Cherly Letourneau in a June 30 interview.
An issue making the purchase more expensive is that it's not just the signs that were stolen. In many situations, they were taken with the poles still attached.
Cadieux said he found a broken tow strap connected to a sign post when he was surveying the situation on Monday.
Whoever stole them was not picky either, taking:
- 3 stop signs
- 3 S-curve signs
- 3 left-hand curve signs
- 4 40 mph speed limit signs
- 3 25 mph speed limit signs
- 1 tractor sign
- 12 street signs
At the meeting, while Cadieux sought selectboard approval for the purchase of new signs, he noted that the town has an insurance policy on them. He said that a good portion of the sign purchase will be covered by the town’s insurance plan.
Cadieux said the town got the insurance plan around five years ago when a spree extending through Georgia into Milton cost the town around $3,600.
Although the stop signs and S-curve signs are a more obvious safety issue, Cadieux said the road signs are also very important for things like an emergency situation, where firefighters and rescue services need to be able to find where the emergency is.
He said the town should order signs as soon as possible.
Cadieux currently is waiting on one more estimate for prices before going ahead and making a purchase.
The town expects the purchase to be made in the coming days. At the selectboard meeting, Cadieux said receiving the signs could take a week or more.
