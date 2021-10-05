GEORGIA — Cindy Ploof, president of the Georgia Historical Society, was doing some cleaning and organizing at the society’s new space last week when a car pulled into the parking lot.
The visitor was from Texas, looking to do research on a family. She told Ploof she was happy with the help the society was able to provide. A little while later, another car pulled in: a couple from Iowa looking to do similar research on a different group of families.
Barely moved into its new space in the old town clerk's office at 3949 Ethan Allen Highway, the historical society is already being put to good use.
Interested visitors will be able to get a tour of the new building and learn more about future plans for the society at an open house from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 9. Cider and donuts will be provided.
Anyone in attendance at the event of Oct. 9 must wear a mask inside the building and is asked to park at the Town Garage around the corner on Plains Road or across the street on the Town Common.
Collection demands more space
On Sept. 28, Ploof and other members moved all of the society’s genealogy papers and historical books out of the Georgia Public Library and into the new building.
Previously, the society’s collection had been split between two locations, the library and the Georgia municipal offices, both of which needed more space for their own documents.
Now, the society’s extensive collection of artifacts, photos, books and other memorabilia can be under one roof, so visitors like the ones from Texas and Iowa can more easily find what they are looking for, Ploof said.
The old town clerk’s office was donated to the society, and it’s where its cabinets upon cabinets of documents, some from over 200 years ago, documenting the people, places and happenings of Georgia, will be stored.
The old clerk’s office was built in 1948 for $5,000, Ploof said. It was originally the property of then town manager Floyd Brooks, who donated it to the town.
