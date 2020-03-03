GEORGIA – The Town of Georgia has hired a project manager in order to support its development of a new town garage to replace its current facility, a project the town still hopes to bring before voters during November’s election.
The Georgia selectboard agreed last month to contract with Ascent Consulting’s Matt Young, an engineer who recently managed the construction of a municipal garage in St. Albans Town.
According to Georgia officials, Young will help the town develop cost estimates and preliminary work on a municipal garage the town will be able to pitch to voters as a bond proposal by the end of the year.
Young’s hiring came as a recommendation of the town’s garage oversight committee, established earlier this year to help advise the selectboard as it pursued a replacement for its current garage.
“He just seemed like he had more municipal experience and could save us money in the long run,” town administrator and garage oversight committee chair Amber Baker explained during a Feb. 24 selectboard meeting. “He came in under budget, his presentation was amazing and he just has the garage/municipal experience the other gentlemen did not have.”
The town’s contract with Young is expected to cost the town $9,000, meaning it came in under what the town budgeted for those services, according to Baker.
Completed in January, the St. Albans Town municipal garage project, managed by Young since before voters approved the project in 2019, came in $25,000 below budget.
Ever since a facilities report in 2018 identified a slew of maintenance concerns with virtually all of Georgia’s municipal properties, the town has wrestled with repairing or outright replacing its current garage, a decades-old structure cited for both deferred maintenance and safety issues – including likely violations of Occupational Health and Safety Administration standards.
When the Messenger toured the structure last year, the town’s road commissioner and highway foreman Todd Cadieux pointed out everything from ventilation and structural issues to an outright lack of space for the town’s fleet of municipal vehicles.
The town has proposed building a new facility on a plot of land abutting the current garage site, purchased late last year after voters approved a land purchase during Town Meeting Day.
In the meantime, the town has also approved spending funds on more immediate concerns in the current garage, which Georgia officials plan to use as cold storage for its expanding highway department should voters approve bonding for a new garage in November.
The selectboard will also have some presentation ready on the garage project for this coming Town Meeting Day, with officials looking to show voters current conditions within the town’s highway department as they move forward with plans for building a new garage.
“Everyone drives by and says, ‘We’ve got a garage there now, why do you need it?’” selectperson Scott St. Onge, who also serves on the garage committee, said during the board’s Feb. 24 meeting. “But no one really sees the ins and outs.”