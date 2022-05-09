GEORGIA — Despite the project manager for Georgia's new Highway Garage leaving abruptly and “not on good notes,” town officials say construction is still on schedule for completion by the end of October.
Interim selectboard chair Gary Wright said the person, who the Town of Georgia declined to name, did not leave on good terms because he left right in the middle of construction, sending his notice over email on April 27.
In late February, the town announced it would be breaking ground on the long-awaited garage on March 7.
The new garage facility will create space for modern equipment used by the Highway Department, as well as address the safety and inefficiency concerns of the current garage. The garage was first approved by Georgia voters in November 2020 and then again in January 2021.
The project manager was under contractual obligation with the town to oversee the project.
Beginning construction marked a big moment for the town as the project had been delayed, first because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then for another year and a half because of a missing wetlands permit. The former project manager was present at that time.
Town officials also refused to provide the Messenger with a copy of the former project manager’s contract.
Wright said the town is moving forward with construction while simultaneously searching for a new project manager.
“He left abruptly which left the town in a very precarious situation,” Wright said.
Wright said the job of the project manager is to be the eyes and ears of the town, representing its interests as contractors, subcontractors, engineers and designers do their work.
When asked if the town expected any further delay on the project, Wright said no.
“There is a contractual completion date and I see no reason for that not to be honored,” he said.
On May 9, Interim Town Administrator Cheryl Letourneau is offering the selectboard an update on construction of the Highway Garage.
In the last two weeks, some of the footings for the structure have been poured and crews are working on constructing some of the walls. Letourneau said concrete for the walls will hopefully be poured sometime this week.
“They seem to be one to two days ahead of schedule,” she told the Messenger.
