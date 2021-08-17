Construction could be delayed for up to six months on the new highway garage that Georgia voters approved of in November of 2020.
The town was hoping to break ground by the end of July, but because of an oversight, the town will now have to apply for a wetlands permit from the state. That will extend the wait time for the construction to begin, Georgia town officials told the Messenger.
The driver of the delay isn’t the adjustments to the plan, which are already made and were minimal, Selectboard Chair Scott St. Onge told the Messenger, but rather a backlog of applications. The state must perform a full review and then finalize a response.
To perform any construction activity in a wetland, an applicant must show the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation it is “unable to perform the activity outside of the wetland or buffer zone” and that the project will not reduce the quality of the wetland's protected functions and values. Permits typically take three to six months to review, according to the DEC site.
This marks the second time the project has been delayed. When it was first voted on in the fall of 2020, construction was expected to begin in the spring of the next year, but the pandemic put a pause on everything.
It remains unclear who or why the wetland on the property was overlooked.
But after the state sent surveyors to the property, it indicated that there was a wetland and that the town would need to apply for a wetland permit, said Georgia Town Administrator Amber Baker.
Last fall the town was told there wasn’t an issue with the land, Baker said. But the state didn’t agree with the original findings.
“I think the amount of wetlands when the land was purchased was inaccurately noted or looked at,” said St. Onge. “And so, it ended up being a bigger impact than we had expected.”
The uncertainty of the timing -- it could be within the month or several months, St. Onge said -- creates questions for the Selectboard on the timing of buying materials, which have had fluctuating costs over the past year, as well as potentially higher costs for winter construction.
If it is possible for the Board to save money by delaying the purchase of materials, the Board should discuss that, St. Onge said. But that’s a gamble.
“Costs could go up later if we wait, or costs could go down,” he said.
The Garage Committee, which comprises St. Onge, Baker, Selectboard Vice Chair Kyle Grenier and highway foreman Todd Cadieux, will deliberate and come up with a recommendation for the Board, St. Onge said. The committee plans to have a recommendation for the Selectboard’s usual Monday meeting on Aug. 23.
“It hasn't been easy, but I'm sure we're not the only ones out there going through the same sort of pains,” St. Onge said.
