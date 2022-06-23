GEORGIA — The Town of Georgia kicked off its annual Gatherings on the Green series with the regular farmers market and a performance from blues band, Nobby Reed on Wednesday night.
A gorgeous day in Georgia on the lawn of the town offices saw many attendees setting up lawn chairs and picnics to shop, eat and enjoy the music.
Food and drinks were provided by the Georgia Lions Club and Mill River Brewing.
The farmers market saw some familiar faces to last year’s events with Ludmila Botnari selling bouquets of flowers and Georgia Peaches bakers, Audrey Owen and Krista Lothrop, selling pies and baked goods.
In addition, Megan Jamison at the Bric-a-Brac Shack sold homemade jewelry, including earrings made out of repurposed pull tabs from soda cans and other pieces designed as small mushrooms.
The next event is happening 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. Future musical guests include Bad Horsey, Eleven, Barbie N Bones and Carol Ann Jones.
