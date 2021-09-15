This year’s Fall Fest in Georgia is expected to bring the biggest crowd it has ever seen.
With a popular musician headlining the event and a multitude of activities to be strewn across the Georgia Municipal Park, the town of Georgia is preparing for the event’s largest audience yet this Saturday, Sept. 18, according to Georgia Recreation Committee chair Cheryl Letourneau.
In year’s past the event was headlined by Carol Ann Jones and the Superchargers. but this year, country music artist Jamie Lee Thurston, who grew up in Waterbury, Vt., is topping off the festival at 5 p.m.
Thurston has spent more than 30 years on the road performing. He’s also written nine studio albums and shared the stage with the likes of the Dixie Chicks and Brad Paisley, according to his website.
Thurston’s set will be followed by a fireworks show at 8 p.m.
For the kids, there will be a bouncy castle and obstacle course, as well as “minute to win it” games and cornhole. The kids, and possibly some adventurous adults, will also be able to get their face painted and take a wagon ride around the park.
Mill River Brewing will be there with drinks to be paired up with food from the Georgia Lions Club and Taco Truck All Stars.
In addition, beginning at 3 p.m. there will be a farmers market in the park for attendees to pick up some locally made products.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to donate non-perishable foods to the local food shelf. In addition, the Vermont National Guard will be there collecting cards and letters or Vermont specific products like maple syrup to send as care packages to troops.
“They will be collecting stuff that day and then all you have to do is bring it to them,” Letourneau said. “They will box it up and they will pay the shipping to get it to the troops. So there's a lot of stuff going on.”
The night will be capped with fireworks from Boisjoli Fireworks and Pyrotechnic Productions beginning around 8 p.m..
