GEORGIA — Georgia Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) teacher Dorsey Hogg has been named the Vermont Art Educator of the Year by the Vermont Art Educators Association (VAEA).
“Not only is Dorsey an outstanding educator who goes above and beyond for her students, she also has shown great leadership and inspiration,” VAEA said in a statement announcing the award.
Hogg was presented with the award at a small outdoor gathering last weekend with fellow art teachers, family and friends.
“Dorsey Hogg is innovative, creative, and makes learning relevant through art experiences for her students,” said Steve Emery, Georgia’s elementary school principal. “Her creativity and advocacy make her the brilliant artists and educator she is.”
Linda Keating, director of curriculum at the Franklin West Supervisory Union (FWSU), praised Hogg’s energy and enthusiasm, calling her an inspiration for students and colleagues.
“She models how creativity through art brings us joy and purpose. The expression of ideas, ideals, and identity through art is more important than ever,” said Keating.
FWSU Superintendent Jim Tager called Hogg “a true professional who represents a culture of excellence for educators throughout the state.”
“Dorsey provides a ‘bright spot’ for students, faculty, staff, and our close knit community within the Franklin West Supervisory Union,” Tager said.
Hogg organized her fellow art teachers to create a group through which they could display their own work, Strength in Numbers. Hogg herself, is a sculptor who transforms old books, and sometimes magazines, into sculptures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.