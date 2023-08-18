GEORGIA — A 15-lot housing development has been proposed for an undeveloped area off Cline Road in Georgia.
Plans for the development include 14 four-bedroom single family homes along a wide, paved private road. The development will be accessible via an existing curb cut currently used for agricultural purposes.
Luke Willey, Jake Smith and Aaron O’Grady of Cline Road, LLC and Ruggiano Engineering, the developers and engineers for the development, presented the project at the Georgia Development Review Board meeting Tuesday night.
The space, which currently consists of 94 acres of farmland and wooded areas, would also include a proposed 24-foot wide private road in a 60-foot right-of-way, along with a 60-foot access and utility easement. The plan also includes a 20-foot wide pedestrian easement.
DRB member Greg Drew questioned the development’s septic system during the meeting.
Willey, an engineer for Ruggiano Engineering, explained at the meeting that each of the 14 homes will have individual drilled wells with a shared septic system pumped collectively down a nearby hill.
The engineers also plan to obtain wetland permits for potential impacts near the development entrance and will also begin obtaining an Act 250 permit when the plan has been approved by the DRB. The Act 250 permit will examine the development’s waste system and its potential impact on local waterways.
There are no plans as of now to develop Lot 15 due to wetlands on that part of the property. The applicants explained that it could be purposed for agricultural use. There are also no current plans for any drainage tiles on the lot.
With no retention ponds currently planned for the property, the proposed plan has storm runoff going into the wetlands around the property. With plans regarding stormwater still in the preliminary phase, the engineers confirmed they would be working with wetland professionals to determine what is the best course of action.
Neighbors to the property also voiced concerns regarding the development’s property line and landscaping. Though DRB chair Suzanna Brown explained that landscaping is usually incorporated into later plat reviews, the applicants offered to plant cedar or willow trees on a nearby neighbor’s property for privacy and light pollution.
The development’s in-depth landscaping plan will be presented at the final plat review.
With other questions up in the air regarding easement concerns, the DRB scheduled a site visit for this Friday at 5 p.m.
The board made a motion to continue the hearing until Sept. 5, which was unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.