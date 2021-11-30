GEORGIA — To keep the town together and avoid confusion, the Georgia Board of Civil of Authority (BCA) recommended keeping the town’s legislative district the way it is.
At a Nov. 12 meeting, the BCA, whose members consist of the Justices of the Peace and the selectboard, rejected a draft proposal for redistricting from Vermont’s Legislative Apportionment Board (LAB).
The board said redistricting would cause confusion for at least 198 Georgia voters whose district would change, according to a letter from BCA chairperson Alan Parent.
Every ten years, the state goes through a redistricting process in order to adapt legislative districts to changing populations — based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The draft map was sent to BCAs throughout the state by the LAB, asking for feedback from each municipality.
Georgia currently has one single-member district, Franklin-1, where every Georgia voter votes in Georgia for the Georgia representative.
The draft map from the LAB would change the district’s name to Franklin-8 and cut out a small piece of the southern center of Georgia along Route 7, including it in a district comprising the northern center of Milton called Chittenden 3-1.
If the draft were to go through unchanged, which is unlikely, those Georgia voters would be voting for a different representative than the rest of town and would possibly have to vote at a polling location in Milton.
In addition, if any one of those 198 voters wanted to run for office, they would have to campaign mostly within Milton.
“The Georgia BCA is extremely concerned that such a proposal will have long lasting consequences on the proposed 198 residents of our town,” the letter from Parent reads.
The BCA laid out their concerns on four fronts:
- Voters in this smaller area will be confused.
- They will be voting for a Chittenden County representative.
- Redistricting could cause voter apathy and a feeling of disenfranchisement.
- Georgia residents may have to visit separate polling stations to cast a vote for town issues and officials, which may not be cost effective.
The BCA recommended keeping Georgia as one voting unit, saying that the current population of Georgia falls within the allowed 10% deviation from the ideal population size for district representation at 8.4%.
“This small amount is much too small to disenfranchise members of our town from voting all together,” the letter reads.
When the legislative session opens up in January, the legislature will take all the feedback from BCAs around the state and try to agree upon a new map.
