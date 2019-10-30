ST. ALBANS —On September 28th BFA St. Albans and MVU seniors gathered to take part in a tradition that’s grown to be a favorite for both fans and players--the annual Powder Puff football game.
The game draws a big crowd every year, rain or shine, and this year the rain fell. Fans packed the football bleachers and the sidelines, cheering for the girls and raising money for a great cause.
The funds raised from the game and the fundraising efforts taken on by the teams goes directly back into the local community through the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund and to Camp Ta Cum Ta.
Staff members associated with the organization of the event wished to express their gratitude to the community for the generous support the game and the students receive each year. Their note of thanks is printed below.
The staff and students at Bellows Free Academy-Saint Albans and Missisquoi Valley Union would like to thank the community for supporting this local event, which in turn allows these two schools to support our local community.
We are proud to release that the 2019 Powder Puff Game raised $27,812.80. This is an amazing event for the students to be involved in during their senior year. It allows them to give back to the community and potentially touch the lives of people that they have never met, but who need help. We look forward to your future support!