GEORGIA — Georgia Elementary and Middle School’s grades 5-8 principal is resigning.
Principal Julie Conrad will finish out this school year, but then will be stepping down.
In a March 18 letter sent to Franklin West Supervisory Union families, superintendent John Tague wrote that during a special board meeting on March 17, the Georgia school board accepted Conrad’s resignation.
“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Principal Conrad for her three years of service to the students and families of Georgia, two of which were complicated by the COVID-19 health crisis,” wrote Tague. “Her student centered focus and systems thinking have had a positive impact on the middle school at GEMS.”
The board is currently working to develop the process and criteria for a replacement. There will be opportunities for the community to provide input, the letter reads.
