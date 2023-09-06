SWANTON — Janet Soavi has had a lot of practice pitching her new event.
“Take a moment, close your eyes, find a memory of fun and laughter,” she said. “Then add costumes, song and dance. That’s the concept for the Gathering of the Realms.”
After three years of prep time, Gathering of the Realms is ready to go this upcoming weekend in Swanton. Soavi described the inaugural event as a small festival for those looking for a renaissance faire without all the extra moving parts.
During the event, attendees will be able to check out roughly a dozen vendors – from local artisans to out-of-state merchants – as well as groups of entertainers performing different demonstrations of Medieval-adjacent arts, technologies and games of chance.
Groups include the stilt-walking group the Longshanks; two belly-dancing groups, the Raq-uette Dancers and the Shimmynannigans; and the SCA Shire of Mountain Freehold.
The SCA group – whose acronym stands for Society for Creative Anachronism – will be holding displays of Medieval combat, and they’ll be setting up exhibits of technologies from that time period.
Various story times will be presented by the Swanton Public Library.
“It’s a good pull. We have a little bit of everything from everywhere,” Soavi said.
And no, you don’t have to dress up in costume to attend, although it’s encouraged. Soavi, herself, is donning a jester costume for at least part of the time.
“It’ll be lots of fun introducing this (event) to everyone,“ she said.
Creative connections
While Soavi’s goal this year is to recreate the vibe of a typical renaissance faire in Swanton, it won’t be a typical large-scale commercial event, such as the Vermont Renaissance Fair.
Instead, she expects a smaller-scale event with attendees who can appreciate the same kind of fun and creativity that a renaissance faire can bring to a community.
“We’re still getting the word out,” she said. “It took a lot of leg work to get this started.”
Soavi began planning for the event in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s taken a few years to get to this point. Last year, Gathering of the Realms had been planned, but some of the necessary steps, such as finding a fiduciary representative, ended up not coming to fruition.
This year, Soavi found support through the Swanton Missisquoi Valley Lions Club after making the rounds talking to local nonprofits and organizations, and today, event organizers are ready to go.
Part of the difficulty was that a mini-renaissance faire can be hard to communicate to people who normally don’t attend similar events. For Soavi though, Renaissance events and other anachronistic celebrations help people better understand historical connections, and it opens up possibilities for thinking outside of the modern moment, even allowing for explorations of being somebody else for the day.
For creative folk, it’s also a good outlet for meeting like-minded people. Plenty of artists and creative vendors, for example, will be on hand to show off their wares. And between demonstrations, attendees will be able to relax with new friends while grabbing a drink at the Groennfell Meadery tent.
Soavi said one of highlights will be two demonstrations from the two belly dancing crews, who will be teaching the traditions of the technique, as well as philosophies of self-acceptance on Saturday afternoon.
“There are some amazing powerhouse women who are coming,” Soavi said.
The full schedule of events, including the times for each demonstration can be found below.
In order to hold the event, Gathering of the Realms received financial support from the Swanton Enhancement Project and Swanton Arts Council. A $5,000 grant received from the Vermont Humanities Council is also helping finance the event.
On-site parking for the event is $5. Admission is $5 for adults and free for anyone 13 and younger.
